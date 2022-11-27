CHASTEEN, Robert Dale



Robert Dale Chasteen, age 70 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022. He was born in Hamilton on June 7th, 1952. The son of the late William and Bertha Chasten He was employed at Champion International where he met the love of his life Susan. In 1980, they were married and was a farmer, which he enjoyed. He was a member of the Trenton Moose Lodge 330 and the VFW of Camden. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan, daughter, Dawn and her fiancée, Arnie Sullivan, his son, Billy Chasten, his grandsons, Kolin Chasten and Austin Winkler and his granddaughter, Autumn Charles all of Trenton Ohio. His brothers, Rusty Chasten and Reuben Chasten. He was preceded in death by his special granddaughter, Sophia VanOstrand, his parents and his sister, Janet Sue Blevins. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

