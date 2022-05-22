journal-news logo
X

CHASTEEN, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHASTEEN, James Clyde

Age 89, of Hamilton, OH, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He was born in Madison County, Kentucky, on

August 22, 1922, to Eva (Clarck) and William Chasteen. James was an avid gardener and U.K. basketball fan. He is preceded in death by his

parents; wife Thelma; siblings Gilbert, Burgess, Raymond,

Roscoe, William Jr, Glenn, Don, Howard, Geneva, Maureen, Betty Sue; and grandchild Amy Elizabeth Webb. He is survived by his daughter Diane (George) Webb; grandchildren Scott Dozier, Tiffany Dozier, Emily Green, Hannah Webb; great-grandchildren Ben and Ellie Green, Griffin, Bixler, Rory and Leo Dozier. Visitation will take place Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:00 am until the services at 11:00 am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Chasteen family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park - Hamilton

2565 Princeton Rd

Hamilton, OH

45011

dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/hamilton-oh/rose-hill-funeral-home/8370

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top