CHASTAIN, Norma

CHASTAIN (Dulaney),



Norma Jean



93, of New Carlisle, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021. She was born at home just outside of New Carlisle on December 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Carl and Gladys (Ulery) Dulaney. Norma retired from WPAFB Hospital after



several years of service. She liked to cook, fish and play cards with her friends and



family. Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles J. Chastain; and brothers Merle and Roland Dulaney. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gary and Jayne Chastain; grandsons Michael (Angela) Chastain and Brian (Melanie) Chastain; great-grandchildren Kensington, Owen, Adeline and Colton; several nieces and nephews.



Visitation for Norma will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, from 1:30-3:30 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley



Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



