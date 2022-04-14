journal-news logo
CHASTAIN, Melvin

CHASTAIN, Melvin Lee

Melvin Lee Chastain, 92, of Medway, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1929, in New Carlisle, OH, the son of the late Charles and Thelma Chastain. Melvin was a member of New Carlisle Church of Christ. He retired from NCR and was a Charter Member of the NCR Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. Melvin is survived by his wife of 74 years Johnnie Chastain; daughter Patricia Chastain; sister-in-law Margaret Wilmoth; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles J. Chastain. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10-11 AM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with a graveside immediately following at Medway Cemetery.

