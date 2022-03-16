Hamburger icon
CHARLTON, Virginia E.

Age 71 of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. She is survived by her sons, Glenn (Michelle Thompson) Trimble, Christopher (Bobbi) Trimble, Kenneth (Mary) Trimble; daughter, Lisa (William) Dudley; grandchildren, Glenn Trimble, Mikalia (Brandon) Kearns, Hayley Trimble, Madisyn Trimble, Dalton McCain, Kenny Trimble Jr., Mary Bame, Ashley Cantor, Wesley (Lacey) Bame, Jason Dudley as well as numerous great-grandchildren and special friends, Heather

Thompson and Carol Mckinniss. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Esther Lyons and her husband, Fred Charlton. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 9am to 11am at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11am. Virginia's final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

