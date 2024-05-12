Chapman (McDaniel), Velma Louise



Chapman, Velma Louise, 98, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2024 in her home. Velma was born December 6, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Cora (Taylor) McDaniel. She and her husband were the owners and operators of The Gables Restaurants and Challenger Farm. She was also a teacher for several years. Survivors include two children, Gayle (Dave) Funk and Ken (Nancy) Chapman; four grandchildren, Kristie Funk, Andrea (Ben) Bottorff, Bryan (Khaa) Funk and Kurt (Laura) Chapman; and 12 great grandchildren, Olivia, Avery, Emerson, Griffin, Alex, Justin, Jonah, Elly, Kayson, Karleigh, Jayden and RJ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; grandson, Matthew Funk; and brother, Pete McDaniel. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com