CHAPMAN, TOMMY

Pastor Tommy J. Chapman, 79, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 25, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born June 14, 1942, in Irwin, Ohio, the son of Charles G. and Ruth (Kelley) Chapman. Pastor Chapman ministered to the members of New Carlisle Freewill Baptist Church and he was the assistant Pastor at the Springfield Tabernacle. He did evangelistic work at many churches in the area. Pastor Chapman had also worked as a truck driver for 35 years and retired from KBT Trucking in 2006. He was a member of the Teamster's Local and he enjoyed singing and playing many instruments, especially his guitar. His favorite past time was spending time with his loving family. Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey J. (Amy L.) Chapman and Mark E. (Amy M.) Chapman; grandchildren: Jeffrey Andrew Chapman, Justin Thomas Chapman, Amanda Yvonne (Joseph) Bailey, Nicholas Edward Chapman and Ryan Brakeall; great-grandchildren: Jordan Solomon, Mackenzie Chapman, Sophia Bailey and Joseph Bailey; one brother, Charles (Nancy) Chapman and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. Chapman, March 23, 2001; a sister, Shirley Castle and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Shane Spriggs officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Newcomers Cemetery, Condolences may be shared at



