CHAPMAN, Sandra

Sandra Ann Chapman, age 66, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born May 4, 1955, in Panama City, FL, to the late Don T. and



Beverly Zimmerman. She was retired from the Riverbend Golf Course in West Carrollton, OH, after 25 years as the Lounge Manager. She was an avid reader, loved riding motorcycles with her husband, and spending time with family and friends. She was also a member of the Eagles F.O.E. #4289 of Gratis, OH, and the Miami Valley Four-wheelers of Middletown, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tracy Zimmerman. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William "Gene" Chapman of Lewisburg, OH; daughter Angel (Brian) Day of West Alexandria, OH; grandson Nick Kuhbander of West Alexandria, OH; and godson Brantley. She is also survived by her Chapman family, mother-in-law Dorothy Chapman; brothers and sisters-in-law, Judy Lain (Darroll), Bernita Baker (Tommy), Robbie Chapman (Donna), Jackie Sams (Bruce) and Vicki Dykes; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Special mention Dennis Taulbee (Becky) and Doug Combs. Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:30 am until time of Celebration of Sandy's life at 12:30 pm at Angel Pond, Lewisburg, OH. Remembrances welcomed. Memorial contributions may be sent to DaVita Dialysis Center, 105 E. Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320. Lindloff-



Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria, OH, is assisting with the arrangements.



