CHAPMAN, Ruth
Age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike,
Dayton, Ohio 45426, with
Father Benjamin Speare-Hardy II, officiating. Walk through
visitation will be held one hour
prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to the THOMAS
FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral