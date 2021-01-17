X

CHAPMAN, MARGARET

CHAPMAN, Margaret J.

94 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 13th at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She was born on September 9, 1926, in Warren Co., Ohio, to Clarence & Vida (McClung) Wilkinson. She was a lifelong resident of the

Monroe-Middletown area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chapman in 1990; her parents and sisters, Martha Laird, Mary Shyers, Reva McClelland, Dorothy Cottle and Betty Takach and brother, Charles Wilkinson. She is survived by her two daughters, Marsha Chapman and Nancy Hall; her son, Charles (Sharon) Chapman; granddaughter, Sarah Tyler and her brother,

Robert Wilkinson. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery.

