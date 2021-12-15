CHAPMAN, Charles
Charles Chapman passed away on December 6, 2021, age 71. Funeral services will be
Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the House of Deliverance, 333 S. Second St., Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 9am until time of service 11am. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald
Jordan Memorial Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton
2299 University Blvd.
Hamilton, OH
45015
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral