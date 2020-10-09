CHAPMAN, Anita Diane Anita Diane Chapman, 76, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer Russell and Juanita (Moore) Massie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wayne Thompson; and brother, David Massie. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 42 years, Ronald Chapman; son and daughter-in-law, Brandt and Joy Thompson; grandchildren, Annette (Nick) Long and Eric Thompson; and great-grandson, Gabriel Long. Anita retired from Springfield City Schools where she was a school bus driver for many years. She was a member at Fellowship Christian Church where she enjoyed volunteering and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She adored her dogs and liked to sew, but above all else, spending time with her family was her most cherished pastime. Viewing will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 12-1p.m. with service beginning at 1p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



