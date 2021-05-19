CHANEY, Vinzella Louise



Age 94, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Vinzella was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 7, 1927, to the late Samuel and Theresa (Landi) Minnielli. Vinzella, known to many as Toni, was a hairdresser for many years in Hamilton. In 1948, she married Luke Chaney. Vinzella is survived by her son, David (Karen) Chaney; her grandchildren,



David Chaney, Jr. and Leah Chaney; her sister, Carmella (Ray) Nichting; her brother, Louie Minnielli; her sister-in-law, Rosie Chaney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Vinzella was preceded in death by her husband, Luther "Luke" Chaney; her sister, Louise and her brother, William "Bill". Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



www.browndawsonflick.com