CHANEY, Patrick L.



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.



Patrick was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 26, 1936, to Jesse Chaney Sr. and Dahlia (Durbin) Chaney. Patrick graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School in 1955. On November 28, 1970, in Hamilton, he married Virginia "Ginny" Meiner. Patrick dabbled in a little bit of everything.



Patrick is survived by his loving spouse, Virginia Chaney; his son, Matthew E. (Jennifer) Chaney; two grandchildren, Chelsie Cariaga-Lopez and Jordan (Taylor) Chaney; three great-grandchildren, Kobe Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, and Cleo Mae Chaney; and three brothers, Claude (Carole) Chaney, Isaac Chaney, John Chaney; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Chaney Sr. and Dahlia Chaney; and his siblings, Agnes Juenke, Jesse Chaney, Joe Chaney, Mossie Lothes, Pete Chaney, Rita Nolte.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stephen T. Badin High School.



