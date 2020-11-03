CHANEY, Miriam Evans



Of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away October 31, 2020, age 97, in Queen City Hospice care at Berkeley Square. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vernon H, Chaney. She was born in Wooster, Ohio, on December 23, 1922. She married Vernon H. Chaney on March 28,1943, in Wooster, Ohio. She and her husband were members of Front Street Presbyterian Church. She was an active and past worthy



matron of the Fort Hamilton Chapter #586 Order of Eastern Star, Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati. She is survived by a son, Vernon H. Chaney II and wife Charlotte of Hamilton; two daughters, Patricia C. Ward and husband John of Oakland MD and Barbara E. Hoffman of North Canton, Ohio; six grandchildren: Rosetta Moore and husband Chris, Vernon John Chaney, Kathryn Beachler and husband Nate, David Ward and wife Leah, Brian Hoffman and wife Jennifer and Kyle Hoffman along with eleven great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at Weigel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in



Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donation to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, Ohio 45040. Online condolences are



