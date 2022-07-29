journal-news logo
CHANEY, Betty Jo

CHANEY, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Chaney, age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. She was born March 7, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Alma (Fisher) Kuiken. Betty worked for 31 years at Armco General Offices. She loved to travel. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edgar Chaney; brother-in-law, Roy Brown Jr. and nephew, Leslie Brown.

Betty is survived by her sister, Patricia Brown; nephew, Larry (Jeanie) Brown and great-niece, Natalie Brown. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences to the family.

