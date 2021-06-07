CHANDLER, Jesse

journal-news logo
CHANDLER, Sr.,

Jesse James

Age 79 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wed., May 26, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Private funeral services will be held on Tues., June 8, 2021, 11:00 AM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. Third St, Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr.

Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation, Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

