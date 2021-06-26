CHANCE, David P.



81, of Centerville died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a short, but courageous battle. Services will be held at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg at 508 E.



LInden Ave., Miamisburg. Friends and family can visit Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Jay Shailer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillgrove Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

