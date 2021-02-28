CHAMBERLIN,



Dorothy M.



Age 89 of Springfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on April 9, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John and Mildred (Simpson) Wright. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delno Chamberlin and brothers, Jim and Donnie Wright. She leaves her children behind to cherish her memory: Rick (Jayne) Chamberlin, Raymond (Kelly Jo) Chamberlin, and Lisa (Joe) Setters; grandchildren: Jason (Cyndi) Chamberlin, Jennifer Chamberlin, David Setters, Tyler Chamberlin, Christopher (Torre) Setters, and Zach (Courtney) Zani-Chamberlin; great-grandchildren: Madilyn, Brynlee, Paisley, McKinley, Langston, Jordan, Barrett, Emery and Nolan. Dorothy is also survived by her sister-in-law, Stella Wright as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her time she spent with her family. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and attended First Wesleyan Church as well as First Freewill Baptist Church. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A celebration of her life will follow on Wednesday, March 3 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Newcomer Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting



