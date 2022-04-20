CHAFIN, Russell

CHAFIN, Jr., Russell John



Passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022, at the age of 94, in Hamilton, Ohio, at Westover Retirement Community.



He was born on October 28, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, and graduated from Hamilton



Catholic High School in 1945. Served His country with honor as a Seaman First Class in



United States Navy during WWII and as a Naval Reserve during the Korean War and



retired from Ford Motor Company as a tool and die maker in Sharonville, Ohio.



Russell enjoyed his family, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, traveling, gardening, and baking. He was a member of AMVETS and The American Legion. He was also a dedicated member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus at Holy Name in Trenton, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mildred Chafin, his brother Donald, his oldest son David Chafin, his sons-in-law Steven Woodruff and William Van Nostran, and his grandson Jared Chafin.



He is survived by the love of his life Loraine Chafin, his children Kathleen Chafin, Diane Van Nostran, Pamela Chafin,



Patricia Schroer (Tom), Russell Chip Chafin III (Bobbie), and Loraine Lori DeBord (Steve). His grandchildren Rene and



Jennifer Dudley, Chris Chafin, Amanda Hamner (Brad),



Heather Pavlik (Thom), Tricia OHara (Brad), Nicholas Woodruff (Kristen), Matthew DeBord and Xavier Chafin Harrison. As well as his great-grandchildren Casey and Caleb Chafin, Mackenzie OHara, Natalie, Hollie and Nolan Hamner, Steven and Sloane Woodruff, Sean and Tate Pavlik.



Visitation will be held at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 222 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, OH 45067 on April 23, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, with Holy Mass immediately following. Burial will be directly at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Oxford, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donation may be directed to a charity of your choice.



Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com.

