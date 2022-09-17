CHADWELL, Wanda J.



Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born March 16, 1932, in Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elbert and Mattie (nee Johnson) Sams. She was married to Raymond Chadwell and he preceded her in death in 1999. Mrs. Chadwell was a long time Hamilton resident and worked as a nurse's aide at Mercy Hospital in Hamilton for several years. She is survived by one granddaughter Melissa (Andrew) Hagenmaier; and three great-grandchildren Alexis (fiance Scot) Hagenmaier, Aiden Hagenmaier, and Gavin Hagenmaier. She was also preceded in death by her son Phillip R. Chadwell and several of her siblings. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



