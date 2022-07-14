CERNY,



Elaine Louise Rose



Aged 88 of Dayton, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 8, 1933, in



Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Anthony A. and Louise E. Rose. In addition to her



parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lawrence C. Cerny, brother Anthony Rose Jr, in-laws



Albert and Bertha Svoboda Cerny, and sister-in-law, Helene Cerny. Elaine is survived by her children, Louise Alfredson, Mary Cerny and Charles (Barbara) Cerny; grandchildren, Peter Alfredson, Robert Alfredson, Oksana Cerny and Audra Cerny; nephews, Nicholas Rose and Andrew Rose; former son-in-law, Glen Alfredson; as well as numerous colleagues and friends. Elaine Rose was born in Utica, New York, in 1933. She grew up with a brother, Tony, and a wire-haired terrier named Scraps. She has a degree in early childhood education from Cornell University where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. After marrying Lawrence Cerny, who died in Nov. 2019 at the age of 90, they lived their first year of marriage in



Belgium. Lawrence was a Fulbright Scholar who received his PhD from the University of Ghent. During this time, Elaine



enjoyed being a housewife in a tiny 3rd floor walkup. They



returned the USA to live in Minneapolis for a year to then



return to Utica where Lawrence taught chemistry at Utica



College. Elaine raised their three children, Louise, Mary, and Charles while helping Lawrence at the Masonic Medical



Research Institute (MMRI) where they were developing dried blood and blood substitutes. Lawrence spent summers doing research all over Europe which suited Elaine and the kids just fine. They had annual adventures in various countries to



include Czechoslovakia in 1967 when it was still under the USSR rule. Elaine was active in Girl Scouts as a troop leader to her daughters and worked tirelessly for years advocating for the canonization and sainthood of Mother Marianne Cope, an advocacy realized with the beatification of Mother Marianne in 2012. By 1996, Lawrence and Elaine retired and followed their son to Dayton where Charles moved after marrying



Barbara. Elaine was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church of Dayton and the American Czech & Slovak Club of Dayton (ACC) where she was the Sunshine Lady for many years. She and her husband were also very active in the Huber Heights Senior Center. Elaine spent her leisure time reading, cooking, growing her faith and enjoying classical music. Family will



receive guests from 10-10:30 AM on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, (1322 Brown St. Dayton, 45409) where a memorial Celebration of Life Mass will begin at 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to one of two funds: 1) to help fund the seminary education of a person



desiring to enter to the priesthood or religious life at



https://giving.franciscan.edu/serra-fund-for-religious-vocations/ or Serra Fund,1235 University Blvd., Steubenville, Ohio 43952. 2) The Lawrence C. and Elaine L. Cerny Memorial Fund, MMRI, 2150 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

