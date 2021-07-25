CERCONE, Sarah

CERCONE (Combs), Sarah E.



Age 83, of Trotwood, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was a member of the Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographers of Ohio and Professional Photographers of Southwestern Ohio. She also served as past president of Professional Photographers of Southwest Ohio and the Photographic Arts Specialist. She is survived by her sons: Shawn Wilbur, Douglas Wilbur, James (Vera) Wilbur, stepsons: Ronald Ray Cercone, George Cercone, Roland (Sherri) Cercone Jr., numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother: Dennis Combs, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Roland "Ron" Cercone Sr., parents: Alfred and Elizabeth (Allen) Combs, brother: Norman Combs and stepson: John J. Cercone. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Inurnment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To view the service for Sarah and to leave an online condolence, please visit



