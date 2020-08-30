CECH, Marilyn Age 89, formerly of Miamisburg passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Beavercreek, Ohio. Marilyn was born in Burwell, Nebraska in 1931 to Millard and Gladys (Hesselgesser) Livermore. Marilyn participated in marching band and cheer leading, and graduated from Burwell High School in 1949. As a young mother, she was a volunteer with leadership roles in 4-H and P.T.A. Marilyn's talents were many: She was gifted musically playing the piano and organ, an accomplished seamstress attending a state championship for sewing and cooking, and enjoyed learning new crafts and hobbies. A beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and community volunteer. In retirement, she enjoyed camping and traveling across the United States doing genealogy research. She enjoyed home vegetable gardening and canning and considered herself a naturalist. She collected antiques and did beautiful chair canning and needle craft projects. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She is preceded in death by her parents, Millard (Fay) and Gladys (Fern) (Livermore); her husband, Eugene Joseph Cech, of 52 years; eight siblings, Hazel Geraldine Dobbins, Robert Livermore, Loren Livermore, James Livermore, Sarah Goggins, Homer Livermore, Louella Costaglio, and Kathleen Longstroth. She is survived by four children, daughter, Karen Fortman and her husband, Roger; daughter, Sandra Penrod; son, Russell Cech; son, Randall Cech and his wife Paula; and seven grandchildren, Brain Penrod, Katherine (Fortman) Scott, Matthew Fortman, Andrew Cech, Stephanie Cech, Laura Cech, Hannah Cech, and great-grandchildren, Aidric Scott, Griffin Scott, Virginia Fortman, Claudia Fortman, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to express our deep appreciation for the wonderful caring help provided by staff at Trinity Community Center and Hospice of Dayton. If desired, friends may make contributions to Hospice of Dayton or the Food Bank of your choice. Services are in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. Due to COVID-19, only a private service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Marilyn's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

