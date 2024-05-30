Caven, William

Caven Jr, William Cecil "Bill"



William C Caven Jr (Bill) went home in the arms of Jesus on May 12th, 2024 at his home in Springfield Ohio. He was born in Pine Bluff Ark August 23, 1942. He is survived by his wife Beverly of 39 years son Richard (Yvonne) Caven daughters Teresa (Frankie) Prater Christina Adams of Georgia, sisters Jayne Marshall Lynda (Dale) Stumbo brother Walter Disney. He was preceded in death by his parents William Eva Caven.



Bill had 6 grandchildren one very special one Cassondra Adams who helped care for him. 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nehews. Bill served in the Army for 8 years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church, Alzheimer Assoc. A special thank you to all the wonderful people at Cherish Hospice for the wonderful love and care they gave Bill.



A celebration of Bill's life will be Saturday June 1st at 3:00pm at Northside Baptist Church 2425 Derr Road, Springfield where Bill was a faithful member for 39 years



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com