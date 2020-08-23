CAVE, Darlene Lorraine 53, of Springfield, went to be with our lord at 7:20 pm Friday, August 7th 2020. She was born December 14th 1964, in Springfield, to Harold and Barbara (Harbor) Hardman. She was a sales clerk for Walmart for 15 years. She was a covenant member. Survivors include her husband, James W. Cave; Melissa Cave, Chasity R. Cave, Patrick (Mandy), David (Amber) Cave; brother-in-law, Ronald (Becky) Cave; 6 grandchildren, and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter; her sister, Danette Cave; and father-in-law. Funeral services will be held 2 pm-3 pm at Journey of Faith fellowship, South Charleston, on Sunday, August 23rd 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Darlene's memory.
CAVE, Darlene
