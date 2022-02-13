CAVANAUGH, David

CAVANAUGH, M.D.,



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, January 31, 2022.



David was born on October 6, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Ryan) Cavanaugh. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Keller); and their five children - Joseph (Michele) Cavanaugh, Patrick (Beth) Cavanaugh, Kathleen "Kate" Cavanaugh, Bridget (Rocco) Parro, and Megan (Jonathan) McCullough; twelve grandchildren; and three siblings – Daniel, Carol, and Jean. David graduated from the University of Colorado's School of Medicine in 1969, and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society. He interned at Northwestern, and completed a pediatric radiology residency and fellowship at Cincinnati Children's. David dedicated his entire professional career to Dayton Children's Hospital where he was Director of Radiology from 1988-1993, and was awarded the Taggart Award in 2002. Creating gardens for deer to destroy, biking to the hospital just for exercise, and playing a frustrating game of golf made for fun times. But tops on the list, was teasing the grandkids. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Tobias Funeral – Far Hills Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Church of the Incarnation, Centerville, Ohio. If desired, donations may be made to Social Outreach at Incarnation Parish in David's memory. Final resting place is Calvary Cemetery, St. Kateri Preserve. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Cavanaugh family.

