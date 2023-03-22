Caulfield, Shirley

Caulfield (Castle) , Shirley K.



Caulfield (Castle), Shirley K., 79 of Springfield died March 18, 2023 in Oakwood Village following a lengthy illness. She was born in Damascus, Virginia on February 17, 1944. Shirley was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. She retired as a cook with Kenton Ridge High School and as a clerk with Meijers. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and crafting. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Elizabeth Beverly; her first husband James D. Castle; sisters Dimple Harshbarger, Margaret Hinchum, and Lillian Hall; and brother Cecil Beverly. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband William E. Caulfield, Sr. whom she married July 4, 1991; two wonderful children, Todd (Anissa) Castle and Heather (Dutch) Voshall; grandchildren James D. Castle, Daniel J. Castle, Austin J. Voshall, and Addison Voshall; brother William (Liz) Beverly; sisters Brenda Perkins and Alice (Charles) Kocker; step-children Kieth D. Castle, Angie Smith, Ginny Caulfield and William E. Caulfield, Jr; step-grandchildren Jacob Smith, Allyson Adams, Sean and Andrea Caulfield. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Bo and his nurses and the Springfield Cancer Center for their exceptional care and support. Services to honor Shirley will be held Friday at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30AM until time of services. Memorial contributions are requested to the American Cancer Society PO Box 42217 Cincinnati, OH 45242 or cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



