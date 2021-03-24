X

CAULEY, Geneva A.

Geneva A. Cauley, age 53, passed away on March 16, 2021. She attended North Eastern High School, Clark County.

Formerly employed by Kmart and worked as an aide at the Masonic Home in Springfield, OH. Geneva enjoyed the

outdoors, crafting, going to yard sales, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by mother Laura and her grandparents. Geneva is survived by her loving husband of 13 years James, father Terry (Kathy) Harris, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, godson Troney, father-in-law John Cauley, and numerous loving relatives, friends, and special friend Rebecca Doss. Following Geneva's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to A.L.S in her memory. Arrangements by Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 W. Main St., Mount Sterling, OH 43143.

