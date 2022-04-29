Caudill-Perry, Constance

CAUDILL-PERRY (Sarnasky),



Constance Sue



Age 77, of South Salem, OH, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born on January 19, 1945, in Dayton, OH, to the late



Stanley and Alice (Braun) Sarnasky.



Connie is survived by her husband Henry Perry; step daughters: Tricia (Ronne) Herman and family of North Lewisburg, OH, and Sherry Gray of



Thornton, CO; grandchildren: Gabriel Caudill, Quentin



(Victoria) Perry and Cameron Herman; great-grandchildren: Lavayah Dille and Adelina Perry; cousins: Jackie Gentry of



Indianapolis, IN, and Carl (Sharon) Alexander of Oregon;



specials friends: Marsha and Matt Brown and family of Simpsonville, SC, and Deborah (Jerry) Bach and family of Tipp City, OH, and a lot of other loved friends.



In addition to her parents Connie was preceded in death by her first husband J.D. Caudill; son Rigo Caudill and son-in-law: Bill Gentry.



Connie was a Felony Investigator polygraphist co-owning Caudill Polygraph services while also working in the law



offices of Montgomery County Public defenders. She served on the legislative grievance committee, union steward's grievance committee, public defender's union contract negotiator, was a member of the Ohio Polygraphic Examiner's Association and Apostolic Church in Sidney, OH. Connie owned, bred and showed horses and was a 4-H Leaders Equine leader for 9 years.



Services will be held at 2:00 PM on May 5, 2022, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH, with Brother Don Gilroy officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on May 5, 2022, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Me Pet Rescue, PO Box 113, New Carlisle, OH 45344. Condolences may be expressed to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com