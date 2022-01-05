CAUDILL, Marian R.



77, of North Hampton, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was born on December 7, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Richard and Julia (Kohn) Tuvell. Marian is survived by her husband of 58 years, Norman Caudill;



children: Julia (Michael) Harter, Ellen (Alan) Gilbert, and Paul (Carol) Caudill; sister, Dickie



(Everett) Bradford; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by siblings: Kathy Fein, Laura Martin, Barbara Ratliff, and James Tuvell. Marian was a longtime member of the Scarff Rd. Church of Christ in New Carlisle. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Church of Christ, 6170 Scarff Rd., New Carlisle. Per Marian's request, there will be a funeral service only and no viewing. Burial will follow in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice or the Parkinson's Foundation. Online expression of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



