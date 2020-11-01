CATLIN, Oscar Douglas
Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday,
October 23, 2020. Funeral
service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 2, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Clifford Ballard officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to
service. Interment: Dayton
National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/