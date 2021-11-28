CATLIN, Crystal A.



Age 59, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Grandview Hospital. She was born and raised in Dayton, OH and a graduate of Jefferson Township H.S., Class of 1980. She was preceded in death by her parents Margo Catlin-McNeil and Charles Jr. and her beloved grandmother Lula Mae Dudley (mama) who raised her as her own. Crystal's survivors include her only child Ebonye, her son in-law Kenneth Tucker; 2 grandchildren Deja and Chase



Tucker, 4 sisters, 1 brother, 3 nephews, 4 nieces and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Memorial Celebration 11am Saturday, December 4, 2021, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. with Pastor Samuel Winston,



officiating.

