CASTO, Joe Edward



87, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Laurelwood Assisted Living in Dayton, Ohio. He was born in Nitro, West Virginia. He married Mary Frances Ferrell and they had 3 children: Susan, Jeff and Lisa. They also adopted a son named Paul. Joe received a Psychology degree at West



Virginia University. He then attended seminary at the Boston University School of Theology and became ordained in the United Methodist Church. He pastored churches in Bellbrook, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton, Ohio. He was the pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church on Huffman Avenue in



Dayton and was an interim pastor for David's Church in



Kettering before retiring. He worked for Planned Parenthood and Wright State University in the years following retirement. Joe was an avid bicyclist. In 1993 at age 59, he rode solo across the United States from Oregon to Virginia. He also loved to dance especially ballroom and salsa. Joe's motto in life was "I hope you dance". Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Nancy Margaret Casto and Mott Casto, his brothers Wayne Casto and Kenneth Casto and by his son, Paul. He is survived by his sister, Margaret June Higginbotham, his ex-wife, Mary Fogle, his children Susan Baker and her husband Evan, Jeff Casto and Lisa Kriewall and her husband Mark, his grandsons Jeremy Purnhagen and Avery Howell and two great-grandchildren Bentley Bell and Trilby Purnhagen. Joe's family wishes to thank the staff at Laurelwood Assisted Living, particularly the Third Floor staff, for their kind care during his time living there. On Saturday, January 29, 2022, there will be a visitation at noon and a memorial service at 1:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home on Far Hills Avenue in Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, Ohio. Alz.org/dayton. More information can be found at



