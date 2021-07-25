CASTLE, Lenora Mae "Jackie"



Lenora Mae Castle, also known as Jackie, age 77, of Springfield, Ohio, was called to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jackie was born June 9, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, where she lived her entire life. She was the most amazing and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jackie worked many years at Credit Life Insurance Company and attended Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. She dedicated her entire life to her children and grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and attended and supported many of their events at Northwestern High School and Wittenberg University, Wright State University and University of New Mexico. One of her most recent joys has been spending time with her great-granddaughter. She also had a constant companion, her dog, Lily. Jackie loved to cook for her family and bake cookies with her grandchildren. Spending time and making memories with her family was everything to her. She is survived by her daughters: Melissa (Alan) Birchfield of New Mexico, Melanie (David) Bischoff of Ohio; grandchildren: Lauren (Luke) Wildermuth, Matthew Birchfield, Allison Bischoff; great-granddaughter, Addelyn Wildermuth. She is



also survived by her sister, Nancy Hodges; nieces and nephew, Joyce Burger, Cindy Wenzel, Darla Kalifoot, Alan Hodges and numerous other dear family and friends. She is preceded in death by ex-husband, Charles Castle and their daughter,



Monica "Baby Susie" Castle; parents, Jasper Stacey and Mary Marrs; brother, Homer Stacey; sister, Margaret Carroll. A



visitation will take place from 4-6:30pm on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home in Fairborn. A funeral to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at Grace Evangelical



Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio, at 11am on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com.

