Castle, Jeffrey Michael David "Jeff"



Jeffrey Michael David Castle, 64, of Kettering, OH, passed on April 26, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Friday, April 12, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering. Visitation on Thursday, May 11, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering.