CASTLE, Clarence



Age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Clarence was the credit



manager at Contech Inc., retiring with over 20 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the VFW and an avid golfer.



Clarence is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Judy; daughters and sons-in-law, Janella and Scott Bodekor, Nicole and Brian Paxton; sister and brother-in-law, Margarette and Eugene Davis; grandchildren, Jarod, Gracie, Josie, Malia and Addie; many other beloved relatives and friends. He was



preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Mary; brother, Charles; sisters, Judy Wells, Grace Cordial and Juanita Ambos.



The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, (TODAY) from 4-7 PM. A private funeral



service will be held on Wednesday with Pastor Kevin Cordner officiating. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, American Cancer Society or Building Blocks for Kids in Clarence's memory.

