CASSON, Ellen M.



Age 91, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Illinois on August 3, 1929, the daughter of Turner E. and Lillie (Green) White, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Casson and a sister, Patty White. A loving and caring mother and grandmother and dear friend who lived her life to help others, she will be deeply missed by all. Ellen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Sandy Casson; 3 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 4 great- great-grandchildren. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Franklin. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor Clyde McCammack officiating together with Rodney Wheeler. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. The family will



receive visitors at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. The family wishes to



extend a very special Thank You to Mary Depew, her special friend and neighbor, the staff at Hospice of Butler and



Warren County and 4 North at Atrium Hospital along with Dr. Wourms for all the loving and compassionate care given to



Ellen. If desired, contributions may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital in memory of Ellen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



