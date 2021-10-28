CASSADY, Timothy

CASSADY, Ph.D.,



Timothy J.



Age 68, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 21, 2021, after a brief illness. Tim was born on September 17, 1953, in Streator, IL, to the late



Raymond and Paula (nee Corrigan) Cassady. Tim was an organic oleochemist. Over the course of his career, he worked for Proctor & Gamble, Emery, Twin Rivers, Henkel, and Marathon companies in Cincinnati and had 21 oleochemical patents registered in his name. Tim met his best friend and future wife, Shelley Seim, in 1980, while both were earning their doctorates at Iowa State



University. They married on August 14, 1982, in Ames, Iowa. Tim was an Eagle Scout and a long-time scout leader in Hamilton, as well as a member of various chemical societies. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid walker. He particularly enjoyed lake life with his family at their summer home on Lakengren in Eaton, Ohio. Tim is survived by his wife,



Shelley Seim Cassady, Ph.D., and son, Ryan Cassady; brother, Patrick Cassady; sisters, Kathleen Cassady, Frances (Terry) Feehan, Margaret (Paul Burgay) Cassady; and his granddaughter, Caroline Jane Cassady and her mother, Amber Cunigan; as well as many extended family members and friends. Services will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, followed by a celebration of Tim's life at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Princeton Road Animal Friends Humane Society (www.animalfriendshs.org), Hamilton Open Door Food Pantry (www.opendoorfoodpantry.org), or Fairfield Shared Harvest Food Bank (www.sharedharvest.org). To leave an online condolence, please visit



www.weigelfuneralhome.com