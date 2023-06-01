Cason, Patricia

Cason (Palmer), Patricia



Patricia (Palmer) Cason passed away May 23, 2023. Patricia was born in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of William "Bus" and Mamie (Kirksey) Palmer. Her memory will be cherished by her siblings, Shirley Freeman, Charles (Marie) Palmer, Debbie (Marvin) Flowers, and Jerome Palmer all of Springfield, Ohio. She also leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Renee Merencio, Toya Cason, Alisa Cason and Karen Cason (Columbus Ohio). Patricia enjoyed her grandchildren, Britney Robinson, Carlos Warren, Ariana Warren, Exavier (EJ) Warren, Ronan Merencio and her nine great grandchildren along with a host of friends and family. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kevin Warren; parents, William "Bus" and Mamie (Kirksey) Palmer; brothers, William "Sugie" Palmer and Donald "Sweetie" Palmer and sisters, Beverly E. Robertson and Glenda (Corneilus) Upshaw. Visitation is Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.

