Caskey, Violet June



Violet June Caskey left us for her heavenly home on January 18, 2024. Her loving heart gave out and broke all of our hearts. Born in Cincinnati on June 1, 1939 Violet was an inveterate traveler. She lived in many states with her first husband, Brentin Elam, and never missed a chance to experience life, whether it be on road trips, long travels in Europe, visiting Indonesia or on many cruises. After raising her three children, Violet worked at Dutch Pantry in Monroe where her cheerful greeting earned her a regular breakfast crowd. She went on to cook at Maryhaven in Lebanon and touched many young lives. Her last position was as the dining room supervisor at Mt. Pleasant's independent living building where she just couldn't seem to retire because she dearly loved her residents. Her greatest compliment was to call someone hard working and she personified that ethic. The isolation of the covid pandemic was very hard on her outgoing nature. Violet was deeply engaged, she always had a good word or compliment and never met a stranger. She leaves all who knew her a legacy of great kindness, humor, generosity and love. She was a very special person, and truly, to know her was to love her. She is survived by her husband Russell, three children, five grandchildren and one great grandson. Violet will be sorely missed and will remain ever present in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore funeral home at 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown on Saturday, January 27. Visitation starts at 10:00 and the funeral at 12:00. All are welcome.





