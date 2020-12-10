CASH, Claris

CASH (Richardson), Claris Telitha



Claris Telitha (Richardson) Cash, 94, of Liberty Township, passed away on December 7, 2020, in West Chester, Ohio.



Claris was born in Liberty, Kentucky, to Okrey Richardson and Flora (McQuery) Richardson on August 19, 1926. She loved her family, and was an avid quilter.



Claris is preceded in death by her parents, Okrey Richardson and Flora (McQuery) Richardson; brothers, Denny Richardson, Donal Richardson, and Ronal Richardson; sisters, Laura Maxine Richardson, Hilda (Paul) York, Shirley (Bill) Voris; husband,



Andy Orvan Cash; daughters, Angel Cash and Angela (Niemann) Cash; and granddaughter, Telitha Ann McAdams.



She is survived by her sons, Forrest (Terry) Cash, Garry (Dottie) Cash, Donal (Kim) Cash, Charles (Rhonda) Cash, Shawn Kirk Cash; and daughters, Gabrielle (Deborah Cash) Durkee, and Andrea (Cash) McAdams; sisters, Minnie (Billy) Davis and Theda (Vester) Callahan; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069, from 10 AM until the time of Service at 11.



And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away - Revelation 21:4 KJV

