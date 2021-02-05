CASEY, Ronald L. "Ron"



Age 72 of Harrison Township, passed away unexpectedly on



Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of



Harrison Township for over 72 years, and was raised in Northridge. Ron was a 1966 graduate of Chaminade High School as well as Sinclair



Community College. He served two tours during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office as the Chief Deputy after 33 years of service. He also retired from the Harrison Twp. Fire Department after 41 years, the last 14 as Fire Chief. Ron was currently serving as a Harrison Twp. Trustee since 2007, and was



instrumental in running the OVI program at Vandalia



Municipal Courts as a Bailiff for 7 years. In 2008, he was



honored to have been inducted into the Northridge Hall of Fame for his contributions to the Northridge and Harrison Twp., community. In 2010, Ron was the Montgomery County winner of the Browns Publishing's Vietnam Veterans Salute, and served on the Board of Directors of the Montgomery County Credit Union for 10 years. He was also a charter



member and Past President of the Police Athletic League (serving the children of Montgomery County). Ron was



preceded in death by his father, Melvin Casey. He is survived by his mother, Betty Casey; his loving wife of 41 years, Mary; daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Harrold, Erin (Evan) Casey-



Davenport; son, Daniel Casey and his fiancé Samantha Abrams; 7 grandchildren, Haley, Luke, Olivia, Lyle, Logan, Wren and Finn; 5 sisters, Linda (Don) ZImmer, Karen (Lou) Metro, Kathy (Mike) Barger, Cheryl (Pat) Matlock, and Barbara Casey; 2 brothers, David (Andrea) Casey, Kevin Casey; best friends, Maurey Black and Gary Badders; and numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 7th, 2021, from 12 noon to 5 pm in the gym at Northridge High School, 2251 Timber Lane,



Dayton, OH 45414. Everyone attending is asked and



encouraged to wear a mask. A private mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church. In lieu of



flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Ron's memory. Arrangement entrusted to Baker-



Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

