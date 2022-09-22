CASEBOLT,



Thomas Franklin



68, of Bellevue, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 20, 2022, at Eastgatespring Health Care Center in Cincinnati, OH. He was born January 26, 1954, to the late Harry and Ann (Morgan) Casebolt in Covington, KY. He retired from Walmart after working many years. Tom loved to travel the United States and would enjoy fine dining along the way. He loved his family and his cats. Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his spouse, Skip Rhoades. He is survived by his sister, Judie (The Late Jim) Lea, sister, Lynda (Andrew) MacIntyre, brother, Harry (Anne) Casebolt, niece, Rachel (Chad) Wheeler, nephew, Alex Breen, great-nieces and nephews, Xavier Lea, Avery Wheeler, Colt Wheeler and Merryweather Wheeler. Services for Tom will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.

