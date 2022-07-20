journal-news logo
CARWILE, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CARWILE, James L.

Age 69 of Gainsboro, TN, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Carwile and numerous other relatives. Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum #3. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

5471 Far Hills Ave

Dayton, OH

45429

http://www.tobias-funeral.com

