CARVER, Eugene Robert



Eugene Robert Carver 78 of Englewood, passed away



Sunday, November 21, 2021.



Eugene was born, July 31, 1943, to the late H. Robert and Vera (Brockman) Carver.



Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 51 years Judy (Miller) Carver;



children Mary Heldt, Matt



(Jenny) Carver, Sara (Ryan) Deericks; grandchildren



Hannah (Mark) Logan and their daughter Emmy, Brooke (fiancé Gavinn Scheff) Carver, Clara Heldt, Halle Deericks,



Sophia Heldt, Tyler Deericks, Drew Carver, Naomi Heldt, Seth Heldt, Joey Carver, Jackson Carver; 4 brothers, 2 sisters,



numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, his beloved in-laws and many friends.



He was a graduate of Chaminade High School class of 1961, and Wright State University class of 1965, he was retired from PMI-Hobart where he was a Senior System Analyst. He was a charter member of St. Paul Catholic Church, loved UD Flyers basketball, the Cincinnati Reds, was U.S. Air Force Veteran and most importantly, loved being with his family.



There will be a visitation at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 West Wenger Road, Englewood, Friday, December 3, starting at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Fr. Gene Schnipke C.PP.S., celebrant.



The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Miami Valley Hospital for their exceptional care during this time.



