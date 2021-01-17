CARVER, Dorothy

CARVER (Good), Dorothy Eileen



Dorothy Eileen Good Carver was born September 26, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, and passed away on January 11, 2021. Dorothy received her Master's Degree in Teaching at Bowling Green University. She moved to Michigan in 1969, where she taught Science at Berkley High School for 17 years. She continued working in Education as an Administrator and as an



Independent Contractor for Curriculum Development within public schools until she retired at 65. Dorothy moved back to Englewood, Ohio, in 2016. She enjoyed traveling, playing



harmonica, singing in the church choir, playing cards, going to the movies, spending time with her Beaumont Royal Oak, MI, swimming group and Northridge High School reunion group. Most importantly Dorothy loved spending time with her



family, and watching their many sports activities. She loved all she cared for unconditionally. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Michelle Carver Yerigan; sister, Debby Good Arndts; brother, Don Good (Anita); stepson, Michael Carver (Sue); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces,



nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dorothy was



preceded in death by her parents: Wilbur and Ruth Good;



sister, Linda Sue Good; brother-in-law, Rodney Arndts;



husband, Floyd E. Carver; and her beloved cats: George and Gracie. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to a charity of your choice. To share a memory of Dorothy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

