Cartwright, Robert

CARTWRIGHT, Jr.,



Robert R. "Bob"



58, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer (to the extent that he held on to celebrate his wedding anniversary with Tamra the day prior). Bob was born on July 27, 1963, in Springfield, the son of Robert R. Sr. and Betty J. (Storey)



Cartwright. Bob graduated from Springfield North High School, Class of 1982. He began a long and rewarding career as the manager of Honda of America's new model center. Retiring after 34 years with Honda, Bob continued to be an engineer with an insatiable thirst for creativity, whether working on his home, his yard or whatever he could fix or build. After retiring, Bob finally got the



Corvette and Harley he had always dreamed of and enjoyed cruising around town with his wife. He looked forward to spending summers on his new boat teaching the grandkids how to do watersports. Bob loved to take his kids fishing and he was always up for an adventure with his friend Brian. Bob loved traveling the world, snowboarding with his daughter Hayley in Colorado, traveling out West, to Europe, and



Jamaica with his wife Tamra, and enjoying the beauty of our National Parks. He saw the best in everyone and strove to help others—one of the things that he and Tamra had in common. Bob is now preparing for the next adventure while waiting for his family to join him in Heaven. He is survived by his mother Betty, his wife Tamra (Nott) Cartwright, children, Hayley (Zach) Uselton, Dominick (Brigitta) Del Vecchio, Haley Penwell (Josh Yearout), and Brady Penwell (Chelsea Hawke); fur child, Griffin Carl and four grandchildren: Samson Sipe, Harrison Yearout, and Penelope and Ollie Penwell; sister, Sherri (Dave) Zahler, brother-in-law, Ken Bandy, dear friend, Brian Sammons and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Cartwright Sr. and beloved sister, Linda Bandy. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin on



Friday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences visit



www.littletonandrue.com



