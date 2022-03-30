CARTWRIGHT, Marilyn

CARTWRIGHT (Coonrad), Marilyn Ruth



Cartwright beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.



Born August 14th, 1934, in Ft. Edwards, NY.



Died March 21st, 2022. She was 87 years old.



Marilyn was born in New York State to Ruth and Norman Coonrad and was one of three children. She was preceded in death by her brother Arnold, and sister Barbara.



She was one of the first employees of the FedEx corporation working in Columbus, Ohio, and later retired in Dayton, Ohio. After her retirement, she co-founded "Forever Silk", utilizing her amazing artistic and creative skills, specializing in creating life like bouquets and plants for individuals and businesses alike. She was also a volunteer at Kettering Memorial Hospital.



She subsequently co-founded "Warm Wishes", an organization of volunteers that create warm clothing accessories,



donating them to local charities through David's United Church of Christ.



She was preceded in death by husband Frank Cartwright Sr. and her son Steve Carpenter.



She is survived by sons: Jeffrey Carpenter, wife Barbara and their children, Jordan, and Braden. Mark Carpenter, wife



Lorraine and their children, Sarah, and Alexis. David



Carpenter, wife Elizabeth and their children, Cayla, Shannon, Sarah, and Sabrina.



She is also survived by step-children: Cathy Cartwright-Chow, wife Pat and children Annie and Eric. Marybeth Shields,



husband Barry and her children Claire and Joelle. Nancy



Cartwright and children Lucy and Jackson. Frank Cartwright Jr., wife Terry and children Josh and Drew. Marsha Pate and children Charlotte, Ellie, and John. She is preceded in death by Steve Cartwright.



She is further survived by many great-grandchildren.



Additionally, she was a beloved aunt to Greg Newman (wife Debbie), Doug Newman (wife Pam), Laurie Newman and



Andrea Clark (husband Phil).



Marilyn was a talented, bright light to all those she touched. She was an accomplished artist, seamstress and model. She loved meeting and talking to people and constantly boasted about her family. She was an avid walker even up to her final days she was "getting her steps" in. She truly loved life and the beauty of God's earth that she was surrounded by.



Services will be held at a later date to be determined in Kettering, Ohio at David's United Church of Christ.



In Lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted through Warm Wishes.



https://secure.myvanco.com/YNDR/campaign/C-Z0MG

