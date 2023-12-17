Cartwright, Jack H



Jack H. Cartwright (91) of Centerville, OH passed away on December 13, 2023.



Jack was born to Dudley & Louise Cartwright, on July 19, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Graduate and life long Indiana University sports fan. He enjoyed working at Merrill Lynch for 36 years.



Jack was a wonderful husband, father and friend.



Jack is survived by his wife Carol (Foley) Cartwright and two children Cathy (John) Burns and Dave (Nichole) Cartwright and three grandchildren Steve (Aimee) Burns, Johnny (Fallyn) Burns and Nicole (Corde) Skinner. Plus three great grandchildren Greyson, Stetson and Rory.



He donated his body to Wright State so burial will be at a later date.



A lifelong learner who enjoyed classes at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UD, donations in his honor can be made to UDOLLI 300 College Park Dayton, OH 45469.



